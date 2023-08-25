Left Menu

Dr Blade Nzimande calls for arrest of criminals behind UKZN arson

Nzimande’s call comes after the William O’Brien examination venue was set alight this week, and the intimidation of both staff and students at the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:25 IST
Dr Blade Nzimande calls for arrest of criminals behind UKZN arson
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has called for the arrest of those responsible for the burning of the examination venue at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg campus.

Nzimande’s call comes after the William O’Brien examination venue was set alight this week, and the intimidation of both staff and students at the university.

The criminal acts are reported to be linked to the ongoing student protests at the university.

“These are pure acts of criminality and those who are behind them must be identified, shamed and arrested irrespective of who they are,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande said he was pleased that a case of public violence has been opened, and that the university is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for the heinous acts are held accountable.

The Minister also called on the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) to condemn the criminal acts and work together with the management of the university and law enforcement agencies to identify the individuals behind the acts, which are also meant to delay the students from pursuing their studies.

“Should it be established that there are students behind these criminal acts, they must be subjected to the university internal disciplinary processes because arson, vandalism and intimidation are counter revolutionary and will not justify any legitimate forms of protest and should be condemned unequivocally by all, including by student themselves,” Nzimande said.

The Minister also noted that the Department of Higher Education and Training is investing about R8.662 billion across all the 26 universities during the 2023/24-2025/26 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period in improving the infrastructure of universities. “This is amongst the reasons that government will not tolerate individuals who would want to deny the current and the future generations from enjoying better and improved infrastructure in the post school education and training sector,” he said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023