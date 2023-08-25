Dr Blade Nzimande calls for arrest of criminals behind UKZN arson

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has called for the arrest of those responsible for the burning of the examination venue at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg campus.

Nzimande’s call comes after the William O’Brien examination venue was set alight this week, and the intimidation of both staff and students at the university.

The criminal acts are reported to be linked to the ongoing student protests at the university.

“These are pure acts of criminality and those who are behind them must be identified, shamed and arrested irrespective of who they are,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande said he was pleased that a case of public violence has been opened, and that the university is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for the heinous acts are held accountable.

The Minister also called on the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) to condemn the criminal acts and work together with the management of the university and law enforcement agencies to identify the individuals behind the acts, which are also meant to delay the students from pursuing their studies.

“Should it be established that there are students behind these criminal acts, they must be subjected to the university internal disciplinary processes because arson, vandalism and intimidation are counter revolutionary and will not justify any legitimate forms of protest and should be condemned unequivocally by all, including by student themselves,” Nzimande said.

The Minister also noted that the Department of Higher Education and Training is investing about R8.662 billion across all the 26 universities during the 2023/24-2025/26 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period in improving the infrastructure of universities. “This is amongst the reasons that government will not tolerate individuals who would want to deny the current and the future generations from enjoying better and improved infrastructure in the post school education and training sector,” he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)