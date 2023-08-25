Left Menu

UP: 3 men arrested on charges of attempting cow slaughter after police encounter in Meerut

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:06 IST
UP: 3 men arrested on charges of attempting cow slaughter after police encounter in Meerut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men accused of attempting to slaughter a cow were arrested here after a police encounter early Friday morning in which one of them suffered a bullet injury on the leg, a senior official said.

Police acted on a tip off that accused Firoz along with three other accomplices had tied a cow for slaughter on a kutcha road in Sardhana Police Station area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan told reporters on Friday.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that Firoz and his companions were ready with knives and stakes for the act, the SSP said.

When the police party tried to catch hold of the accused, one of them fired at the police party hitting SI Naipal Singh who was wearing the bullet proof jacket, near the chest.

The police retaliated in which Firoz was shot in the leg and was caught along with two others. The sharp edged weapon meant for slaughtering the cow, a .315 bore pistol, a knife were recovered, Sajwan said, adding that the cow was also rescued.

One of Firoz's accomplices managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

Sajwan said that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), sections of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act has been registered against the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023