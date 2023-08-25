Left Menu

Jammu: Activist group observes hunger strike demanding release of members detained on Monday

We want removal of the toll post, a leader of the group said.The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu CCIJ had on Thursday given a call for a bandh on August 26 to protest against the installation of smart electricity metres in the city.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:06 IST
The Yuva Rajput Sabha on Friday began a hunger strike demanding the release of its activists detained by the police for violation of prohibitory orders near Sarore toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Police had on Monday detained 27 activists of the group who were demanding removal of the Sarore toll plaza through a protest. The group has alleged the toll has been set up within a distance of 35 km on the highway instead of 60 km, as prescribed in the rules. Authorities had on Monday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) forbidding the gathering of four or more people in and around the toll plaza. ''We have started hunger strike to demand the release the detained people. We want removal of the toll post,'' a leader of the group said.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu (CCIJ) had on Thursday given a call for a bandh on August 26 to protest against the installation of smart electricity metres in the city. The traders have also demanded that the process of collection of toll on the highway in Samba district be kept in abeyance. ''We have given a bandh call in Jammu on Saturday. Jammu will be shut down. I want the entire Jammu region to observe a bandh. All organisations are with us,'' CCIJ President Arun Gupta had earlier said.

