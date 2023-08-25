Left Menu

UN Geneva complex shuts briefly after 'intruder' breaks into security perimeter in 'minor' incident

25-08-2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Switzerland

The sprawling UN compound in Geneva was briefly shut down Friday after an intruder broke through the security perimeter, a spokesperson said.

Alessandra Vellucci said the incident lasted no more than about half an hour, and that UN security teams and Geneva police were investigating.

She declined to identify the “intruder” or say whether he or she was in custody, but called it a “minor” incident.

The Geneva site, which houses a vast array of operations by the world body, is the second-largest UN facility outside of its headquarters in New York and is home to its European headquarters.

Vellucci said the last such security breach at the UN offices in Geneva occurred in 2017, also without major incident.

