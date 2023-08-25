Klopp says Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.Theres nothing to talk about from our point of view, Klopp said Friday. Obviously for the things we do, essential.Theres nothing there.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.
Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.
“There's nothing to talk about from our point of view,” Klopp said Friday. ''Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for the things we do, essential.
''There's nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.''' Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- Mohamed Salah
- Al-Ittihad
- Salah
- Saudi Arabia
- Klopp
- Abbas Issa
- Egypt
- Jurgen Klopp
- Mo Salah
- British
ALSO READ
Egypt's headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July
Egypt's inflation reaches record high of 38.2 per cent in July, government data shows
Weakening of Egypt's currency to raise debt-to-GDP ratio to 95.6% in 2022/23
Egypt's headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July
U.S. lawmakers urge block on some military aid to Egypt over rights concerns