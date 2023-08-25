Drone destroyed over Russia's Kaluga region - governor

Russian air defences shot down a drone over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow on Friday, the region's governor said on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, the Russian defence ministry said a modified S-200 missile had also been shot down over the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region. The city of Kaluga is less than 200 km (124 miles) from Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)