Drone destroyed over Russia's Kaluga region - governor
Russian air defences shot down a drone over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow on Friday, the region's governor said on the Telegram messaging app. Earlier, the Russian defence ministry said a modified S-200 missile had also been shot down over the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region. The city of Kaluga is less than 200 km (124 miles) from Moscow.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
