Ukraine dismisses emergency service chief after internal inspection

Klymenko gave no reasons for Kruk's dismissal, but said it followed an internal inspection of the service, of which he provided few details. More personnel decisions will follow the internal inspection, Klymenko said, adding that the service was working as usual.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:33 IST
Ihor Klymenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine announced the dismissal of the head of its State Emergency Service on Friday after an internal inspection of the agency, which has had a prominent role since Russia's invasion 18 months ago.

"The government has decided to dismiss Serhiy Kruk from the post of Head of the State Emergency Service," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Klymenko gave no reasons for Kruk's dismissal, but said it followed an internal inspection of the service, of which he provided few details. He said Kruk's deputy, Volodymyr Demchuk, would serve as the agency's acting head.

The service has been playing an important role trying to save lives, clear rubble and put out fires after frequent Russian air strikes and shelling. More personnel decisions will follow the internal inspection, Klymenko said, adding that the service was working as usual.

