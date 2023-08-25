Kremlin calls accusations it killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin an 'absolute lie'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that Western suggestions that Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had been killed on its orders and what it called other "speculation", were an "absolute lie".
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that an investigation into the plane crash on Wednesday evening in which President Vladimir Putin has said that Prigozhin and his associates were killed according to preliminary information, is ongoing.
Putin had not met Prigozhin recently, Peskov added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Yevgeny Prigozhin
- Putin
- Wagner
- Peskov
- Dmitry Peskov
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin needs money to fund the Ukraine war. The US and its European allies are helping him to make it
Putin profits off US and European reliance on Russian nuclear fuel
Putin says state-owned VTB bank to manage Russia's main shipbuilder
Russia warehouse is on fire south of Putin's residence -TASS
Russia warehouse near Putin's residence is on fire -TASS