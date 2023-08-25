Left Menu

JSW Group working on plans to make its own EVs: Sajjan Jindal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:46 IST
JSW Group working on plans to make its own EVs: Sajjan Jindal
Sajjan Jindal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Group, which is in talks with MG Motor India to enter the EV space, is also working on a parallel plan to make its own electric vehicles, Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Friday.

Discussions are underway with MG Motor, Jindal said.

''We are extremely serious about entering the EV space. MG would be our preferred choice. If it happens, otherwise we are also working parallely to develop our own EV cars,'' he said on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023.

EV is an area where JSW Group must enter as it is the future and this is a good time to make foray into this space, Jindal said.

In January, JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao had told PTI that manufacturing of electric vehicles was being discussed actively at the group level.

The group was looking to manufacture electric four-wheelers, Rao had said.

JSW Group has a significant presence in sectors like steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023