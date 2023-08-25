Success of Chandrayaan-3 triumph of entire humankind: PM Modi tells Greek President Sakellaropoulou

Left Menu

The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, but it is also the triumph of the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou on Friday as she praised the countrys ambitious Moon mission.Modi met the president after his arrival in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit.The two leaders also discussed ways to further cement the India-Greece friendship.Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, but it is also the triumph of the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou on Friday as she praised the country's ambitious Moon mission.

Modi met the president after his arrival in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit.

The two leaders also discussed ways to further cement the India-Greece friendship.

''Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3,'' Modi tweeted sharing a photograph of the meeting.

Responding to Sakellaropoulou's wishes for India's successful Moon mission, Modi said, ''The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, it is the triumph of the entire humankind.'' ''The findings of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind,'' he added.

India scripted history on Wednesday as the ambitious third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) touched down on the Moon's south pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first nation to land on the uncharted surface.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a tweet said the discussion between Prime Minister Modi and President Sakellaropoulou ''covered shared values of democracy, success of Chandrayaan Mission, women led development, India's G20 presidency, and ways to deepen bilateral relations''.

In another tweet, Modi thanked President Sakellaropoulou, and the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon him The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour.

''This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India,'' he said, sharing a picture of the event.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet said it is ''a special honour reflecting the strength of the India-Greece partnership''.

Earlier, amid beats of drums and chants of 'Vande Mataram', the prime minister received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora, who gathered in large numbers outside his hotel in Athens.

Holding tricolour, many of them took selfies, and autographs and shook hands with the prime minister.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in the last 40 years.

Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the airport.

After his arrival at the ancient city, Modi laid a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Athens.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.

Thereafter, he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

