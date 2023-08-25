Qatar hopes recent Iran/U.S. agreement it facilitated leads to nuclear dialogue - PM

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Friday he hopes a recent prisoners exchange agreement his country facilitated between Iran and the United States leads to a wider dialogue on Iran's nuclear programme.

"With Iran, we became a key mediator with the U.S. in the prisoner swap agreement which we hope will lead to a wider dialogue on the nuclear deal," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)