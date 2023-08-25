Delhi excise case: HC asks jail authorities to take businessman Dhal to AIIMS for medical examination, treatment

The Delhi High Court has directed that businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal, lodged in jail in cases related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, be taken to the AIIMS on Saturday for medical examination and treatment.

Dhal, a director of Brindco Sales who was arrested by the CBI and the ED in separate cases linked to the liquor policy, approached the high court seeking interim bail for two weeks on medical grounds.

The high court on Friday issued notice to the CBI and the ED and sought their response on Dhal's interim bail plea.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also asked the medical superintendent (MS) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to file a report by September 4 after examining the accused.

''Let he (Dhall) be taken to the AIIMS tomorrow for medical examination and treatment, if any. A report shall be filed by the MS, AIIMS by September 4,'' the high court said.

It further asked the medical superintendent to also mention in the report whether the accused suffers from any single or multiple ailments for which treatment cannot be provided in jail.

The high court passed the order after the counsel for the central agencies submitted that the accused may be taken to the AIIMS in custody for his medical examination and treatment.

Earlier, a trial court had dismissed his regular bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It is claimed by the probe agencies that Dhal allegedly conspired with other accused and was ''actively'' involved in the formulation of the liquor policy and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its recoupment by the ''South Group'' through various means.

The trial court had observed that Dhal's role in the alleged money laundering was more grave and serious than the actions of some of the co-accused.

The Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused in the matter.

