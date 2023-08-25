Left Menu

Dutch Supreme Court confirms immunity of former Israeli officers over a deadly 2014 Gaza airstrike

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:57 IST
Dutch Supreme Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday upheld a ruling that a Palestinian man cannot sue Israel's former defence minister and another former senior military officer over their roles in a deadly 2014 Gaza airstrike.

The Highest Dutch court confirmed findings by judges in two lower courts that Benny Gantz and former Air Force Commander Amir Eshel are protected from civil proceedings in the Netherlands because they have “functional immunity.” The long-running case was brought by Ismail Ziada, who lost six members of his family in the airstrike that lawyers for the two Israelis argued was part of an Israeli military operation during the 2014 Gaza conflict.

Ziada wanted the Dutch court to order Gantz and Eshel to pay damages. His legal team argued that the men didn't have immunity because their actions amounted to war crimes.

Israel's Justice Ministry told a lower Dutch court that an internal Israeli military investigation determined the airstrike had killed four militants hiding in the house.

It said the attack was permissible under international law. Gaza's Hamas rulers themselves have said that two militants were in the building.

Gantz —who was military chief of staff at the time of the airstrike in Gaza — and Eshel had immunity because they were carrying out Israeli government policies, Dutch courts in The Hague ruled.

The Supreme Court agreed in a short written ruling issued Friday.

Gantz is now head of the centrist opposition party National Unity in the Israeli Knesset. Eshel, a former director general of the defense ministry, was named this month as a senior fellow at the hawkish Washington-based Foundation for Defence of Democracies.

They could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. Representatives of Ziada said they were studying the ruling and did not have immediate comment.

