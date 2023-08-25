Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two booked for storing hazarous chemicals without permit at warehouses in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:02 IST
Maharashtra: Two booked for storing hazarous chemicals without permit at warehouses in Bhiwandi
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals without permits at warehouses in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

A case under section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Manufacture Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals and Petro Chemicals Act has been registered against the owner and manager of the warehouses, assistant police inspector Sharad Pawar of the Narpoli police station said. The accused Nagendra Kunwar (62), owner and Dinesh Kumar Singh (52), manager of the Narchar Logistic Services had allegedly stored chemicals worth more than Rs 93 lakh illegally without taking necessary precautions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023