Maharashtra: Two booked for storing hazarous chemicals without permit at warehouses in Bhiwandi

An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals without permits at warehouses in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

A case under section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Manufacture Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals and Petro Chemicals Act has been registered against the owner and manager of the warehouses, assistant police inspector Sharad Pawar of the Narpoli police station said. The accused Nagendra Kunwar (62), owner and Dinesh Kumar Singh (52), manager of the Narchar Logistic Services had allegedly stored chemicals worth more than Rs 93 lakh illegally without taking necessary precautions, he said.

