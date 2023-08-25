Left Menu

MoD inks Rs 19,000Cr contract with HSL for five Fleet Support Ships for Indian Navy

The FSS will be employed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the Indian Naval Fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:28 IST
MoD inks Rs 19,000Cr contract with HSL for five Fleet Support Ships for Indian Navy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Defence, on August 25, 2023, signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at an overall cost of approx. Rs 19,000 crore. It would be a major boost towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing as these ships will be indigenously designed and constructed by HSL, Visakhapatnam. The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on August 16, 2023.

The FSS will be employed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the Indian Naval Fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour. These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the Fleet. The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the blue water capability of the Indian Navy. The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people and human assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

The Fleet Support Ships of 44,000 Tons will be the first-of-its kind to be built in India by an Indian Shipyard. This project will generate employment of nearly 168.8 lakh mandays over a period of eight years. The construction of these ships will provide a new dimension to the Indian shipbuilding Industry and encourage active participation of associated industries, including MSMEs. With majority of the equipment and systems being sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023