Russia weighing U.S. request for consular visit to jailed reporter Gershkovich - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:25 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow is considering a U.S. request to make a consular visit to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich but has not yet made a decision, state news agency RIA reported on Friday.
U.S. national Gershkovich was detained on March 29 on charges of espionage, which both he and the Wall Street Journal deny.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Evan Gershkovich
- Sergei Ryabkov
- Gershkovich
- Russian
- Wall Street Journal
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US ambassador to Russia visited WSJ journalist Gershkovich in jail
American ambassador to Russia visits jailed reporter Gershkovich, says he's in good health
US ambassador to Russia meets with detained journalist Gershkovich -WSJ
Jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich arrives at a hearing on extending his detention
Moscow court extends arrest of jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, reports state news agency