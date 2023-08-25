Left Menu

Russia weighing U.S. request for consular visit to jailed reporter Gershkovich - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow is considering a U.S. request to make a consular visit to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich but has not yet made a decision, state news agency RIA reported on Friday.

U.S. national Gershkovich was detained on March 29 on charges of espionage, which both he and the Wall Street Journal deny.

