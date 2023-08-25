Left Menu

Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese bombers near Okinawa, drone near Taiwan

Japan's defence ministry on Friday said it scrambled jet fighters to monitor Chinese air force bombers and drones flying near the country's southwestern Okinawa island and Taiwan. Two Chinese H-6 bombers were spotted flying through the strait between southwest Japan's Okinawa and Miyako islands connecting the East China Sea and the Pacific on Friday morning, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:36 IST
Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese bombers near Okinawa, drone near Taiwan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's defence ministry on Friday said it scrambled jet fighters to monitor Chinese air force bombers and drones flying near the country's southwestern Okinawa island and Taiwan.

Two Chinese H-6 bombers were spotted flying through the strait between southwest Japan's Okinawa and Miyako islands connecting the East China Sea and the Pacific on Friday morning, the ministry said. Okinawa is home to one of the major American military bases in Asia-Pacific and the centre of Japan and the United States' defence buildup to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it also spotted a Chinese military drone and another "likely Chinese" drone flying between Japan's westernmost Yonaguni island and Taiwan during the day. Japan dispatched its Air Self-Defense Force jet fighter to follow the drones, which eventually turned toward mainland China, it said.

Taiwan's defence ministry had reported renewed Chinese military activity around the island earlier on Friday, including 13 aircraft entering Taiwan's "response" zone and five ships carrying out combat readiness patrols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023