Left Menu

RBI Guv asks NBFCs to strengthen governance standards

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:39 IST
RBI Guv asks NBFCs to strengthen governance standards
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday asked non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies, to strengthen governance standards and assurance mechanisms.

The governor held a meeting with MD & CEOs of select large NBFCs. Government NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) also participated in the meeting, the RBI said in a statement.

These entities constitute nearly 50 per cent of the total assets of all NBFCs, including HFCs.

Acknowledging the important role played by the sector in delivering credit to the unbanked and underserved areas, Das advised that NBFCs and HFCs need to remain alert to avoid any complacency during good times.

''The governor highlighted the need for further strengthening the governance standards and assurance mechanisms viz. compliance, risk management and internal audit in these entities,'' the central bank said.

Discussions were also held on diversifying the resources for NBFCs and HFCs to contain the increasing reliance on bank borrowings; risks associated with high credit growth in retail segment mostly in unsecured; and prioritising the upgradation of IT systems and cyber security.

Strengthening balance sheets with improved provisioning cover; monitoring stressed exposures and slippages; ensuring robust liquidity and asset-liability management; ensuring reasonableness and transparency in pricing of credit; and adherence to fair practices code including robust grievance redress mechanism, too were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by deputy governors M Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J and Managing Director of National Housing Bank (NHB) S K Hota, besides a few senior officials of the RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023