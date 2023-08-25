Driver goes missing with container carrying goods worth Rs 1.10 crore
A case of misappropriation has been registered in Thane district after a container carrying electronic gadgets and other valuables worth Rs 1.10 crore went missing along with its driver, police said. Narpoli police registered a First Information Report on Thursday against Rafique Mehboob, resident of Mathura, under section 407 (whoever being entrusted with property as a carrier commits criminal breach of trust in respect of such property) of the IPC, an official said.
A transporter company had tasked the accused with taking a container of electronic gadgets and other goods including iPads, iPhones and laptops from Ahmedabad to Sagar Complex at Bhiwandi in Thane district on August 17, he said.
But the truck did not reach the destination the next day and the driver too was untraceable, he said.
