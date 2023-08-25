Left Menu

59-year-old woman killed in landslide in Darjeeling

PTI | Darjeeling | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a landslide in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Pattabong tea garden area in the morning amid incessant rains, they said.

The woman, identified as Babulam Rai, was in her house, which was hit by the landslide, they added.

The house was completely damaged. The body after being recovered from under the debris was sent to the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

