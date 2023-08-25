Chhattisgarh: Four persons dead in two accidents in Bilaspur

Four persons were killed in two accidents in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, a driver and his helper were killed and another person sustained injuries when a matador in which they were transporting fly ash bricks to Masturl town collided with a trailer truck, said Ravindra Anant, Station House Officer of Maturi.

''The deceased were identified as matador driver Mahendra Sahu (29) and Ravindra Sahu (19). Tigesh Kumar Maravi (29) is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital,'' he said.

In another incident near Tikari village, two persons identified as Ranveer Markam (15) and Dhanraj Kushal (44) died when their motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle, Anand added.

