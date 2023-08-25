Left Menu

Drugs worth over Rs 50 lakh seized in Mangaluru: Police

Since the special drive was launched on June 24, a total of 1.02 kg MDMA and two kg ganja have been seized.Thirteen cases of gambling were filed and 148 people detained in this connection, he said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:18 IST
Drugs worth over Rs 50 lakh seized in Mangaluru: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Banned substances worth over Rs 50 lakh have been seized and 61 drug peddlers arrested over the last two months in a special drive aimed at making Mangaluru drug-free, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The confiscated drugs, include MDMA, ganja and charas, Mangaluru city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said. Two cases of selling drug-laced chocolates have also been detected while 108 kilograms of such chocolates have been seized.

The police officer said awareness drives are being conducted in educational institutions. Police have screened 800 people for suspected drug consumption and 211 of them have tested positive.

Information provided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) revealed that the police have seized 1.19 kg MDMA and 52.29 kg ganja this year. Since the special drive was launched on June 24, a total of 1.02 kg MDMA and two kg ganja have been seized.

Thirteen cases of gambling were filed and 148 people detained in this connection, he said.

