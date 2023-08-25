Left Menu

SMEV seeks clarity from MHI regarding refund of subsidies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:22 IST
SMEV seeks clarity from MHI regarding refund of subsidies
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler makers body SMEV on Friday sought clarifications from the Ministry of Heavy Industries about its claim for refund of subsidies from some OEMs who did not comply with phased manufacturing programme (PMP) norms.

Pointing out that the basis for refund would only mean that the processing of subsidies and the official reimbursement was done faultily, it has asked for the ministry (MHI) to clarify if it intends to thus cancel all subsidy claims during this period for all OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), SMEV said in a letter to Heavy Industries Secretary Kamran Rizvi.

The letter also sought the legal basis for the refund amounts since they do not conform to any stated mechanism in the rules.

SMEV had earlier offered a solution to the issue through recovery from customers directly which would have cleaned off the subsidy slate completely.

''The Ministry is in debt to OEMs to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore. If their demand for refund of earlier paid subsidies to the tune of Rs 469 crore is actualised, it would have recovered Rs 1,669 crore in all making its budget of Rs 2,000 crore for the E2W sector almost undisbursed,'' a SMEV spokesperson stated.

In that case, the non-compliance would become a non-issue – although the FAME 2 scheme would have proved to be a complete non-starter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023