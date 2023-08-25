Left Menu

NSE, BSE impose Rs 5.36 lakh fine each on Power Grid Corporation

New Delhi, Aug 25 PT BSE and National Stock Exchange have imposed a fine of Rs 5.36 lakh each on state-owned Power Grid Corporation for not having the required number of independent directors including one woman on their board in the June quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:36 IST
NSE, BSE impose Rs 5.36 lakh fine each on Power Grid Corporation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSE and National Stock Exchange have imposed a fine of Rs 5.36 lakh each on state-owned Power Grid Corporation for not having the required number of independent directors including one woman on their board in the June quarter. ''Company has received notices from National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE on August 21, 2023, regarding non-compliance with the provision.... for not having requisite number of Independent Directors (including one woman Independent Director) on the Board of the Company during the quarter ended 30th June 2023 and has imposed a fine of Rs 5,36,900 each by NSE & BSE for such non-compliance,'' a BSE filing said.

In response to the notices, the company in the letter sent on August 22, 2023, has requested NSE & BSE to grant a waiver with regard to non-compliance with the Sebi regulation.

''The Power Grid, being a Government Company within the meaning of Section 2(45) of the Companies Act, 2013, the power to appoint functional/ Official Part-time Directors/ non-Official Part-time Directors (Independent Directors) vests with the President of India,'' it stated.

The said non-compliance of the regulation for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 was not a lapse on the part of the Company, it explained.

The matter has been regularly taken up with Administrative Ministry i.e. Ministry of Power for filling up the vacant posts of Independent Directors (including one woman Independent Director), it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023