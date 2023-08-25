Left Menu

Maharashtra: 24 dams overflowed in Raigad this monsoon; district recorded 81.6 pc of average annual rainfall

Twenty four out of 28 dams in Maharashtras Raigad district have overflowed so far this monsoon season, an official said on Friday. The district has so far received 2510.8 mm rainfall, which is 81.6 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the release stated.The district had recorded 95.7 per cent of the average rainfall during this time in 2022, it stated.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty four out of 28 dams in Maharashtra's Raigad district have overflowed so far this monsoon season, an official said on Friday. According to the district revenue department, the total water storage in all the reservoirs in the district is at 94.9 per cent. The district has so far received 2510.8 mm rainfall, which is 81.6 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the release stated.

The district had recorded 95.7 per cent of the average rainfall during this time in 2022, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

"Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes": Putin's first remarks on Wagner chief's death

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

