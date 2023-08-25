Left Menu

Bushra Bibi urges Pak Supreme Court to take 'serious notice' of jailed Imran Khan's deteriorating health

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:45 IST
Bushra Bibi urges Pak Supreme Court to take 'serious notice' of jailed Imran Khan's deteriorating health
Pakistan's jailed prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Friday urged the Supreme Court to take ''serious notice'' of her husband's deteriorating health, saying it posed a ''serious danger to his life''.

The 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is currently lodged in the Attock District Jail in Punjab province after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case earlier this month.

Bushra moved the apex court following her meeting with the cricketer-turned-politician at the prison on Tuesday.

Bushra through her counsel Rifaqat Hussain Shah submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, requesting it to intervene for the sake of Khan's health.

According to the affidavit, Bushra “found a significant decline in the petitioner’s health” and that he “appears to have lost weight substantially during the course of his confinement, particularly loss of muscles around his arms”.

“Such a decline in the health of a person in his 70s can be a serious danger to his life...it is feared that the petitioner’s life is seriously threatened for which it is humbly prayed that this honourable court may kindly take serious notice of the same,” it said.

The affidavit stated that Bushra was allowed to meet Khan after “unwarranted delays and difficulties” on August 22 at the Attock jail.

This is not the first time that Bushra has expressed fear of her husband’s life in danger. She has expressed similar concerns in a letter to the Punjab government last week. In the letter, the former first lady said she feared that Khan could be “poisoned” in jail.

As Khan languishes in jail, his legal team has been trying hard to get relief from courts.

However, earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court adjourned until Monday the hearing of a petition challenging Khan's conviction and sentence in the Toshakahna corruption case.

