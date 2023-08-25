Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard IG takes stock of force's preparedness to handle current maritime security scenario

The conference was attended by District Commanders from four ICG Districts in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu namely Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry and Tuticorin, an official press release said. The conference involved a comprehensive review of wide-ranging operational, human resource development, maintenance and administrative aspects related to Coast Guard units in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu last year.

Indian Coast Guard Commander (East) Inspector General A P Badola has taken stock of the assets and operational preparedness of the force in the current maritime security scenario and reviewed its ability to meet emerging challenges in the Area of Responsibilities (AoR), the maritime law enforcement agency said on Friday. IG Badola chaired the District Commanders and Works conference, an apex-level annual event held on August 24 and 25. The conference was attended by District Commanders from four ICG Districts in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu namely Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry and Tuticorin, an official press release said. The conference involved a comprehensive review of wide-ranging operational, human resource development, maintenance and administrative aspects related to Coast Guard units in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu last year. The conference culminated in calling for renewed thrust on operational efficiency, infrastructure development, maintenance planning, training, and capacity-building measures in the Coast Guard Region (East) to strengthen the existing organisational structure towards discharge of duties as per the ICG charter, the release said.

