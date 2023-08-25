Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Turkish minister discuss Black Sea grain corridor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv on Friday, and discussed the Black Sea grain export deal that Russia quit last month.

"Many important issues were discussed. (Ukraine's) Peace Formula. Preparations for the Global Peace Summit (planned by Ukraine). Risks posed by the Russian blockade of the Black Sea grain corridor," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain. Ankara has been trying to persuade Moscow to return to the agreement.

