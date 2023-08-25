Jharkhand: 9 children rescued, trafficker arrested from railway station

Nine children were rescued and a trafficker was arrested from a railway station in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

On-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saw some children without their parents at the corner of a platform of the Daltonganj railway station, they said.

''During interaction with the children, they admitted that they are being taken for work. With the help of the children, we caught the trafficker,'' RPF inspector Banarasi Yadav said.

The children, all below the age of 14, are residents of different villages in Chainpur police station area, he said.

