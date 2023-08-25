Left Menu

Special NIA court orders confiscation of property of Canada-based pro-Khalistan terrorist 'Landa'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:40 IST
A special NIA court here has ordered the confiscation of a property of absconding pro-Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias ''Landa'' in a village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, an official said on Friday.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the gangster-turned-terrorist, who is learnt to be living in Canada since 2017, is the mastermind behind several cases of terrorism, including the 2022 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attacks on the police intelligence headquarters and the Sarhali police station in Punjab.

''As per the court's orders, passed under section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, property of Landa in village Kirian is confiscated to the state. He was earlier declared a proclaimed offender on July 2,'' a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Landa was charge-sheeted by the NIA on July 22 this year following investigation into his antecedents, which include masterminding the conspiracy to kill Punjab Police sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh in August 2022.

''Initially involved in criminal and gangster-related activities, Landa has been continuing his anti-India activities from Canada. He has been working for the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and its Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terror operative Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said the NIA is investigating activities of members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations such as the BKI, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) after registering a case suo motu on August 20 last year.

The NIA has, since then, initiated several actions to nab the terrorists and foil their anti-India designs.

The spokesperson said Landa and other foreign-based pro-Khalistan terrorists have been found to be engaged in smuggling of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and custom-made ready-to-use improvised explosive devices, along with other types of contraband, including drugs, from across the border.

