Maharashtra: Murder case registered in connection with death of man at beach in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:13 IST
The police on Friday registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man at a beach in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said. Riaz Ali, a resident of Pelhar, died at Kalamb beach on August 21, senior inspector Vasant Labhde of the Pelhar police station said. A case under relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the deceased man's wife and a few others in connection with the death, he said, adding that the suspects have been detained and a probe is underway.
