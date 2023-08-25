Left Menu

Maharashtra: Murder case registered in connection with death of man at beach in Palghar

The police on Friday registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man at a beach in Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said. A case under relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the deceased mans wife and a few others in connection with the death, he said, adding that the suspects have been detained and a probe is underway.

The police on Friday registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man at a beach in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said. Riaz Ali, a resident of Pelhar, died at Kalamb beach on August 21, senior inspector Vasant Labhde of the Pelhar police station said. A case under relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the deceased man's wife and a few others in connection with the death, he said, adding that the suspects have been detained and a probe is underway.

