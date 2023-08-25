DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 25

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

** ABUJA - ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray holds a press conference in Abuja on the political crisis in Niger – 1000 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Russia.

** ASTANA - Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan, on a working visit to Kazakhstan. YEREVAN - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia. (final day) NEW DELHI - European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis to visit India. (To Aug. 27) BAGHDAD - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, YB Dato' Seri Diraja Zambry Abd Kadir, will undertake his maiden official visit to Iraq. (final day) SINGAPORE – Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will visit Singapore at the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (final day) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 (to Aug 28) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 28) BAKU - Hadja Lahbib, Minister of foreign affairs of Belgium, will visit Azerbaijan. (final day) JAIPUR, INDIA - Trade and investment ministers from Group of 20 major economies will meet in the western Indian city of Jaipur for a two-day meet (final day) JAKARTA - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, and Perry Warjiyo, Governor of Bank Indonesia, give a press conference following the 10th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Jakarta. STOCKHOLM - Petteri Orpo, prime minister of Finland, to visit Sweden and is to meet Ulf Kristersson, prime minister of Sweden – 1245 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, will brief the media on global health issues – 1300 GMT. KYIV - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine. ATHENS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Greece at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. JAKARTA - ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Jakarta. SAO PAULO, Brazil - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits Angola. (to Aug. 26) URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 79th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 ** NEW DELHI - European Council Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis briefing after G20 trade ministers meeting – 2200 GMT. GABON - Gabonese national assembly election. GABON - Gabonese presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 27 HANOI - Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam. (To Aug. 29) SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the summit of Portuguese-speaking nations. SAN JOSE - Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to make an official visit to Costa Rica (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 28

** PRAGUE - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba meets Jan Lipavsky, minister of foreign affairs of the Czech Republic – 1300 GMT. ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio speaks alongside banking regulators and fintech leaders at a "Fintech Week" event. (To Aug. 30)

** PRAGUE - Stevo Pendarovski, president of North Macedonia, arrives to the Czech Republic for an official visit. (To Aug. 30) GENEVA - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 54th session. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 29 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Rodrigo Chaves Robles, president of Costa Rica, for meeting at the White House. OSLO - Annual conference covering energy topics and bilateral relations between Norway and Germany. TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30 TOLEDO, Spain - EU foreign ministers gather for informal talks in Toledo in Spain – 0800 GMT VENICE, Italy – 80th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 9) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 ULAANBAATAR - Pope Francis on a four-day visit to Mongolia. (To Sept. 4) MANILA - Philippine energy officials led by Secretary Energy Raphael Lotilla speak at a forum on energy transition organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines - 0100 GMT. TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers - Gymnich. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 SINGAPORE - Singaporean Presidency Election. ULAANBAATAR - Pope Francis arrives at Chinggis Khaan international Airport to begin his trip in Mongolia. NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 19th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - Pope Francis meets with Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the State Palace. - 0130 GMT ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - Pope Francis meets with Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, chairman of Mongolia's parliament, the State Great Khural and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. - 0300 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 ** JAKARTA - Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet ahead of the 43rd ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. NEW DELHI - G20 finance and central bank deputies meet + G20 sherpa meet (To Sept 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

** MOSCOW - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia. JAKARTA - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM). (To Sep. 7) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 ** TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits Eswatini. (To Sept. 8) MUNICH, Germany – 51st anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BRUSSELS - Bruegel think-tank annual conference. (To Sept. 7) INDIA/BANGLADESH – 12th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 JAKARTA - Heads of state from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and leaders from East Asia summit set to meet in Indonesia. NEW DELHI - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to India on a four-day visit to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. (To Sept. 10) TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2023. (To Sept. 17) NEW DELHI - G20 finance and energy ministers meet (To Sept 8). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BOGOTA - Mexican President Lopez Obrador to visit Colombia, where he will meet with Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia (To Sept 9). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 MALE - Maldivian Presidency Election. NEW DELHI - G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi (To Sept 10). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

** HANOI - U.S. president Joe Biden is in Hanoi for a 2-day visit to upgrade ties with Vietnam to a strategic partnership, or higher. (To Sept. 11) SANTIAGO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit Chile, where he will meet with President Gabriel Boric. (To Sept. 11) MOSCOW - Russia holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 DUBLIN - UK to host Northern Ireland investment summit (To Sept 13) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 202nd anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 202nd anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - EU informal minister economic and financial affairs meeting (To Sept 16). HAVANA - Heads of state and government of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. (To Sept. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 WASHINGTON D.C./BEIJING - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China. (To Sep 25) MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders gather for the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept. 26) GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 ** PARIS - King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France. (To Sept. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis departs Rome for two-day trip to Marseille. (To Sept. 23) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 50th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 ESWATINI - Eswatini holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 63rd year of independence. CHINA – 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 2 GUINEA – 65th anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International Day of Non-violence. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 12th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Mexico to discuss security and arms trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 17th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 PRAGUE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his ministers visit Prague for a joint session with the Czech government. (To Oct. 10) LUXEMBOURG - Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty. FIJI – 53rd anniversary of independence. MONROVIA - Liberian House of Representatives Election. MONROVIA - Liberian President Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 GLOBAL - World Sight Day. BALI – 21st anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will present his government's 2024 budget in parliament. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 13th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 WELLINGTON - New Zealand House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. WARSAW - Polish Senate Election. WARSAW - Polish Parliamentary Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 12th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct 20) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 12th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 BERN - Swiss Council of States Election. BERN - Swiss National Council Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Presidency Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Senate Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Trade Organization (WTO) holds a meeting with ministers and deputy ministers. LIBYA – 11th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 11th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, for a visit, which will include state dinner. LUXEMBOURG - EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 27) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)