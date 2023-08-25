Left Menu

Tiger which migrated from Rajaji reserve found in Himachal Pradesh

A tiger that migrated from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand has been tracked in the Renuka forests of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.It was a long-distance migration that saw the tiger cover hundreds of kilometres through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola told PTI.Images recorded in camera traps suggest the tiger migrated from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in October last year.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:25 IST
Tiger which migrated from Rajaji reserve found in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger that migrated from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand has been tracked in the Renuka forests of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

It was a long-distance migration that saw the tiger cover hundreds of kilometres through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola told PTI.

Images recorded in camera traps suggest the tiger migrated from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in October last year. From the Gohri or Chilla range of the RTR, it first came to the reserve's Motichoor range by crossing the Ganga river. It was reported to be in the Simbalwada Wildlife Sanctuary of Paonta-Renuka in February. In May, it was reported in the Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary in Haryana, Badola said.

Now, the tiger has been spotted in the Renuka forests of Himachal Pradesh where it arrived in the middle of August, the official said.

Camera traps have recorded the animal's presence in the Renuka forests, he said, quoting the conservator of the Renuka forest circle.

The tiger's return to the forests in Himachal Pradesh shows it is on its way back to its previous habitat in the RTR, Badola said.

The forest officials of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh worked in close coordination to track the tiger on the directive of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he said.

However, it is not clear whether the tiger had lost its way or made a migration of hundreds of kilometres in search of a new habitat for itself.

The long-distance migration undertaken by the tiger through four states and its safe return shows its genetic superiority, the RTR director said.

The tendency among male tigers to make long-distance migrations in search of a new habitat is a well-documented fact, Badola added.

''If they find the new habitat secure from human interference and fit on other survival parameters with adequate availability of food and water there, they embrace it or else make a retreat to their previous habitat,'' he said.

The long and uninterrupted migration of the tiger through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana also indicates that the corridor used by the big cat for its passage through the four states is alive, Badola said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023