Defence Secretary urges Goa Shipyard Ltd to be more efficient in competitiveness to retain cutting edge

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane laid the keel of four Coast Guard Fast Patrol vessels (FPVs) on 25th August, 2023 at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Secretary applauded the efforts of Goa Shipyard in achieving this milestone, especially the scale of indigenization in collaboration with the Indian industry. He emphasized on the importance to nurture and develop the shipbuilding industry of the country which has had a rich legacy. While highlighting the major achievements of the Goa Shipyard, he emphasized that the industry is increasingly becoming competitive and urged the GSL to gear up in terms of efficiency and competitiveness in order to retain the cutting edge.

The FPV designed by GSL is a medium range weapon fitted surface vessel with length of 51.43 mtrs, and breadth 8 mtrs.The ship is propelled with twin engine and has maximum speed of 27 Knots. Displacement of the vessel is approx. 320 Tons, and it is capable of operating in rough sea conditions.

These vessels for the Indian Coast Guard are based on in-house design of GSL and will be fitted with most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerized controls systems, making these the state of the art Fast Patrol Vessels of the Indian Coast Guard.

DGCG Rakesh Pal congratulated the Chairman and Managing Director, officers and workers of Goa Shipyard Limited for their dedicated efforts. DGCG said GSL will continue to strive for perfection and achieve higher goals in the years ahead.

Defence Secreatry also inaugurated GSL Integrated Stores Complex. Director General, Indian Coast Guard, Shri Prakash Pal, Chairman and Managing Director, GSL, Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, and other officials of ICG were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)