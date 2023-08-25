Bihar: Cop posted at Maha Bodhi temple killed by shot fired from own gun

Left Menu

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:37 IST
A police personnel deployed at the world-famous Maha Bodhi temple was on Friday killed by a gunshot fired from his carbine that pierced through the head, police said.

According to Ashish Bharti, the Senior Superintendent of Police for Gaya, locals found Amarjit Yadav, a hawaldar of Special Armed Police, lying in a pool of blood when they rushed to the spot upon hearing the sound of firing.

''The incident took place around 1.40 pm. Yadav, who hails from Saran district, was walking on a footpath leading towards the shrine, to report for duty," he told reporters.

''It looks like accidental fire, though we hear he was in some stress because of family problems. The matter is being investigated from all angles. Local forensic experts will be assisted by a team from Patna," the SSP said.

