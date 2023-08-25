Left Menu

SC seeks replies from Centre, states & UTs on plea seeking reservation for transgenders in employment, education

You move the high court. The lawyer then told the bench he has moved the apex court since all states have been made parties to the petition, following which the court relented and issued notices.Article 32 of the Constitution empowers Indian citizens to move the apex court directly for enforcement of their fundamental rights through appropriate proceedings.

SC seeks replies from Centre, states & UTs on plea seeking reservation for transgenders in employment, education
The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union Territories on a petition seeking reservation for transgender people in public employment and education.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was dealing with a plea filed by a transgender person from Kerala.

When the counsel for the petitioner told the bench that the plea seeks reservation for transgender people in government employment and education, the bench initially told him ''Why don't you move the high court? Why does everybody come under (Article) 32? You move the high court.'' The lawyer then told the bench he has moved the apex court since all states have been made parties to the petition, following which the court relented and issued notices.

Article 32 of the Constitution empowers Indian citizens to move the apex court directly for enforcement of their fundamental rights through appropriate proceedings.

