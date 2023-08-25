Left Menu

Mekedatu balancing reservoir is the only solution to Cauvery water sharing dispute: DCM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district is the only solution to the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.Speaking to reporters here, he said the problem arose because the Mekedatu reservoir was not built.The Mekedatu project is the only solution to the problem of Cauvery water sharing between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:49 IST
Mekedatu balancing reservoir is the only solution to Cauvery water sharing dispute: DCM Shivakumar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district is the only solution to the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the problem arose because the Mekedatu reservoir was not built.

''The Mekedatu project is the only solution to the problem of Cauvery water sharing between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We have informed the Supreme Court about this,'' the Water Resources Minister said.

The Cauvery Management Authority has been constituted by the court itself, which is a technical committee. Now they have to focus on the technical aspects, the DCM said.

Making a pitch for the Mekedatu reservoir, he said had it been built, this problem would not have arisen today. Last year, more than 400 TMC water flowed into the sea and was ''wasted''. If only a small amount of water had been held at Mekedatu reservoir, this problem would not have arisen, Shivakumar pointed out.

“We cannot use Mekedatu dam water for irrigation. We can only use it for drinking purpose. Mekedatu reservoir would have come in very handy during such times of trouble,” he said.

Shivakumar said there is opposition (from Tamil Nadu) to the Mekedatu issue but all the points have been mentioned in the submission made before the apex court.

He said the state respects the court order but at the same time, it is also bound to protect the interests of the farmers of Karnataka.

Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu can use its share of water for any purpose. However, he said the neighbouring state should also use the water cautiously in this time of distress.

Karnataka has been insisting for a balancing reservoir on the river, which Tamil Nadu has been opposing.

The new reservoir, if built, will provide drinking water to Bengaluru and its neighbouring towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023