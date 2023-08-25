Left Menu

Kerala Tourism's marketing campaign wins PATA Gold Award

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:06 IST
Kerala Tourism's marketing campaign wins PATA Gold Award
  • Country:
  • India

In an endorsement of its innovative initiative to attract visitors to the state, Kerala Tourism has won the 2023 Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award in the category of 'Marketing Campaign (State & city - Global)'.

Conceptualised for an audience transitioning to normalcy, post-COVID, the state's award-winning campaign 'Make up for lost time, pack up for Kerala' targeted the domestic tourists.

It made a splash in all major media platforms, including print, radio, digital videos and banners (web portals), and social media channels, a statement said here on Friday.

Set up in 1984, the PATA Grand and Gold Awards recognise the finest contributions from the travel industry in the Asia- Pacific region with the winning projects consistently creating benchmarks for excellence and creativity, it said.

The prestigious award will be presented at the International Exhibition Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on October 5 during the PATA Travel Mart 2023 which runs from October 4 to 6, it said.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the award is a sterling recognition of Kerala Tourism's aggressive promotional campaign to woo back tourists who were cooped up inside their homes for a long period following the pandemic outbreak.

''Our campaign idea, 'Make up for lost time, pack up for Kerala', was simple and direct, and yet quite innovative, eloquently conveying the sentiments of people during the transition to normalcy,'' he said.

''The line also exhorted everyone to regain their fun and freedom in one of India's best-known destinations,'' Riyas added.

The campaign signalled a major shift by targeting the young crowd, exhorting them to savour the beauty of Kerala in a natural setting, be it adventure or leisure.

Tourism Secretary K Biju said the campaign played a key role in ensuring a massive uptick in the number of domestic tourists, and there are clear indications that the ongoing year would create a new record in the footfalls of visitors from within the country.

Tourism Director P B Nooh said it is significant that this international honour has been bestowed on Kerala Tourism at a time when the state has clocked a record in domestic tourist arrivals and there is a steady increase in arrival of holiday-makers from all key markets around the world, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023