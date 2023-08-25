Left Menu

UP: Woman, partner gets life term for killing her minor sister

A fast track court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her partner to life imprisonment for killing her minor sister in 2019.Judge Nishant Singla convicted Kajal and her partner Mohit in the murder case of the womans 12-year-old sister Himanshi four years ago, Additional district government counsel Virender Kumar Nagar told PTI.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on each convict, he said.The minor girl went missing from her house in February of 2019.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:26 IST
UP: Woman, partner gets life term for killing her minor sister
  • Country:
  • India

A fast track court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her partner to life imprisonment for killing her minor sister in 2019.

"Judge Nishant Singla convicted Kajal and her partner Mohit in the murder case of the woman's 12-year-old sister Himanshi four years ago,'' Additional district government counsel Virender Kumar Nagar told PTI.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on each convict, he said.

The minor girl went missing from her house in February of 2019. Her body was later found in a jute sack near her house. Police lodged an FIR of murder regarding the matter and began investigations, Nagar said. It was found in the investigation that Kajal and Mohit killed the girl to hide their relationship. ''The minor girl came to know about the relationship of the convicts. They confessed before police that she had also seen them in an objectionable state,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023