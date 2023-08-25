Jharkhand: Minor girl falls from school's roof, critical
- Country:
- India
A girl studying in Class 6 was critically injured on Friday after allegedly falling from the roof of a private school in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said. The incident took place in Hulhundu under Tupudana Police Station area, around 11 km from state-capital Ranchi.
The minor was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), Tupudana Police Station In-charge Meera Singh told PTI.
"She is on ventilator and her condition is critical," Singh said.
"The 11-year-old girl suffered multiple bone fractures and she has injuries on the face, too," the doctor treating her said.
Further investigation is underway, Singh added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: Two persons shot dead near Science City in Ranchi
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates cinema hall in newly opened mall in Ranchi
Shaheen Afridi signs three-year deal with ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers
Rajinikanth meditates at Ranchi ashram; J'khand Guv calls him 'one of India's greatest actors'
Rajinikath meditates at Ranchi ashram; J'khand Guv calls him 'one of India's greatest actors'