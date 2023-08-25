Left Menu

Jharkhand: Minor girl falls from school's roof, critical

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:38 IST
Jharkhand: Minor girl falls from school's roof, critical
  • Country:
  • India

A girl studying in Class 6 was critically injured on Friday after allegedly falling from the roof of a private school in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said. The incident took place in Hulhundu under Tupudana Police Station area, around 11 km from state-capital Ranchi.

The minor was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), Tupudana Police Station In-charge Meera Singh told PTI.

"She is on ventilator and her condition is critical," Singh said.

"The 11-year-old girl suffered multiple bone fractures and she has injuries on the face, too," the doctor treating her said.

Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023