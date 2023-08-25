Left Menu

1 killed as heavy rains trigger landslides across Sikkim

One person was killed as heavy rains triggered landslides in various parts of Sikkim on Friday, officials said.The deceased was identified as Abhiyan Chhetri.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:43 IST
1 killed as heavy rains trigger landslides across Sikkim
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed as heavy rains triggered landslides in various parts of Sikkim on Friday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Abhiyan Chhetri. He died in Lower Lungzik village of Gyalshing district after getting trapped in a landslide, they said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condoled the death. The district administration immediately disbursed an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh to the victim's family. They will also be provided with an additional Rs 5 Lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, officials said.

The heavy rains also affected the daily lives in Soreng district, where landslides damaged several roads, houses and supply of water and electricity, they said.

Rescue and relief works were underway and the affected families were being shifted to safer locations, they added.

The affected people were provided with ration and tarpaulins, officials said.

District Collector Bhim Thatal met panchayat members, and also spoke with those affected by the landslides.

Landslides were also reported from the Namchi district, and houses and crops were damaged, officials said.

Several roads were damaged by the landslides in the district, and works were underway to restore them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023