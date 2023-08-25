Former BSP MP's son accused of rape in UP's Meerut

A 24-year-old woman has accused former BSP MP Shahid Akhlaq's son of allegedly raping her in a hotel room here on the pretext of marriage, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the victim came to his office on Thursday with an application alleging that Danish Akhlaq (aged around 30) had called her to a hotel room in Meerut and raped her.

She also showed her messages with Danish on Facebook and Instagram, he added.

The matter has been handed over to the cyber cell, the SSP said, adding that action will be initiated against Danish if the allegations are found to be true.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she got a friend request on Instagram from Danish a few months ago. He introduced himself as the son of a former MP and they became friends.

Soon their friendship transformed into love and Danish told her that he was unmarried, police said quoting the victim's complaint.

On August 20, Danish came to Delhi to meet the woman and they met at a restaurant in Hauz Khas area of the national capital. The accused then called her to Meerut on August 22 and raped her in a hotel room, they said.

The victim also claimed that Danish made a video of the incident and threatened her of dire consequences when she resisted, police said.

Shahid, who was the Lok Sabha MP from Meerut from 2004 to 2009, rubbished the allegation against his son and said he was a victim of a honey trap.

He also claimed that such complaints against his son had never come earlier. ''My son has been made a victim of a honey trap,'' Shahid told PTI.

Meanwhile, Hindu Jagran Manch's former office bearer Sachin Sirohi expressed anger over the incident and demanded the accused be arrested soon.

