Left Menu

Bihar govt asks districts, departments to be proactive on social media, increase followers

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:13 IST
Bihar govt asks districts, departments to be proactive on social media, increase followers
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government directed its departments and the district administrations to become more proactive on social media, and increase the number of followers of their accounts, officials said on Friday.

The Information and Public Relations Department has also decided to pull up several district administrations for poor social media presence, they said.

The department found that the administrations of Kaimur, Saharsa, Aurangabad, Sitamarhi, Nalanda, Khagaria, Rohtas, Supaul, Bhojpur, Katihar and Madhepura did not hold any Facebook live sessions in July, they said.

''It was decided that the department will seek clarification from the district authorities who fail to organise Facebook live sessions in August,'' an official said.

It has also directed different departments to be more proactive in highlighting the achievements and welfare schemes of the state government on different social media platforms, including Facebook, X and WhatsApp, he said.

''The department has already directed the districts to organise at least one Facebook live session of a minimum 30 minutes on the welfare schemes of the government in a month,'' he added.

The Samastipur district organised a maximum of 16 such sessions in July, followed by Arwal (15) and Patna (seven), official documents showed.

Officers have also been asked to remain active on social media platforms, and take the initiative to increase the number of followers, the official said.

''Efforts must be made by the district PRD officials to reach out to every sections of society by increasing the number of followers of their social media accounts,'' he said.

Nineteen of the total 38 districts have been asked to submit their social media plan for the next three months, he said.

These districts were identified as the less active on social media, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023