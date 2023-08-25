Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

TOP STORIES FGN64 PM-INDIA-2NDLD GREECE **** India, Greece elevate ties to strategic partnership; decide to give new momentum to overall relations Athens: India and Greece on Friday elevated their ties to strategic partnership, vowed to double bilateral trade by 2030 and agreed to firm up a migration and mobility pact soon, during wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. **** NATION MDS13 KA-LD-ISRO-ROVER **** Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' has traversed a distance of about eight metres on the lunar surface, and its payloads have been turned on, ISRO said on Friday. **** DEL88 PB-MANN-3RDLD GOVERNOR **** President's rule can be imposed in Punjab, Governor warns CM Mann Chandigarh: In a sharp escalation of the tussle between the Punjab governor and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Banwarilal Purohit on Friday warned that he could recommend President's rule in the state and also launch criminal proceedings if his letters are not answered. **** DEL84 LD RAHUL **** Rahul raises China border issue in Ladakh, promises to be voice of people of UT in Parliament Kargil: Raising the Sino-India border issue here, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said everyone in Ladakh knows that China has ''taken away our land'' and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that not an inch of land was occupied was ''absolutely false''. **** DEL85 UP-2NDLD AMARMANI **** Life convicts Amarmani Tripathi, wife released after 16 years in UP jail Lucknow/Gorakhpur: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, serving life terms in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, were released on Friday, officials said **** BOM12 MH-SHARAD PAWAR-2NDLD NCP **** Sharad Pawar says no split in NCP and Ajit Pawar is its leader; denies saying so hours later Pune: Hours after asserting that there was no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is its leader, party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that he did not make any such statement. **** DEL92 HUA-LD SMART CITIES AWARD **** Indore tops in govt's Smart City contest, followed by Surat, Agra New Delhi: Indore on Friday bagged the best ''National Smart City Award'', followed by Surat and Agra. **** DEL81 AVI-DGCA-AIR INDIA **** DGCA inspection finds lapses in Air India's internal safety audits New Delhi: A two-member inspection team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found lapses in internal safety audits of Air India and the regulator is probing the matter, according to officials. By Jeevan Prakash Sharma **** DEL90 BAGHEL-LD INTERVIEW **** New faces to replace 'weak' sitting MLAs in Chhattisgarh polls, Cong's biggest challenge is fighting ED and I-T dept, not BJP: CM Bhupesh Baghel New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the Congress will replace some ''weak'' legislators with new faces in the upcoming assembly polls and asserted the party's biggest challenge in the state was to fight the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department rather than the opposition BJP. **** CAL16 AS-CABINET-LD NEW DISTRICTS **** Assam Cabinet approves creation of 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has decided to create four new districts and 81 sub-districts following completion of the delimitation process, to improve administrative efficiency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Friday. **** DES31 HP-RAINS 2ND-LD RESCUE **** HP rains: Over 50 stranded people rescued, bridge connecting Baddi-Pinjore washed away Shimla: More than 50 people were stranded in Mandi district following a cloudburst and have been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force, officials said on Friday. **** BUSINESS DEL86 BIZ-B20-FM-CHINA **** FM says she 'would rather play the India story' than talk about developments in China New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said she would ''rather play the India story'' rather than talk about developments in China which is witnessing an economic slowdown. **** DEL96 BIZ-LD-FOREX **** India's foreign exchange reserves decline USD 7.27 bln to nearly USD 594.88 bln Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 7.273 billion to USD 594.888 billion for the week ended August 18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. **** LEGAL LGD27 SC-LD MANIPUR VIOLENCE **** SC transfers Manipur violence cases probed by CBI to Assam, asks Gauhati HC CJ to nominate trial judges New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Friday transferred to neighbouring Assam 17 Manipur violence cases being probed by the CBI, including the sexual assault case of two women seen in a viral video being paraded naked, and asked the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to nominate one or more judicial officers to deal with them. **** DEL77 SC-SEBI-ADANI **** SEBI submits status report on Adani-Hindenburg probe, says awaiting info from tax havens New Delhi: Capital markets regulator SEBI on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has completed the probe in all but two allegations against the Adani group and is still awaiting information from five tax havens on actual owners behind foreign investors investing in the conglomerate. **** MDS15 TN-HC-2NDLD AIADMK **** AIADMK GC: OPS suffers further setback as Madras HC dismisses plea Chennai: In a further setback to deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed his appeals against the July 2022 general council meet of the party, which among others had elected his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami as interim chief, besides expelling OPS and his aides. **** LGD28 SC-DELHI-LD SERVICES **** SC permits Delhi govt to amend plea to challenge law on services instead of ordinance New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Delhi government to amend its petition challenging the central government's ordinance establishing pre-eminence of the lieutenant governor over the elected AAP dispensation in controlling services in the national capital. **** LGD32 SC-CAUVERY-LD WATER **** SC refuses to pass order on TN govt's plea to direct Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking release of 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily by Karnataka for irrigating the standing crops. **** FOREIGN FGN59 RUSSIA-G20-LD PUTIN **** Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend G20 summit in India: Kremlin Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi next month, the Kremlin announced on Friday, saying he has a ''busy schedule'' and the main focus is still the ''special military operation'' in Ukraine. **** FGN60 PM-GREECE-LD HONOUR ****Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour Athens: Prime minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou on Friday, becoming the first foreign Head of Government to receive the honour.**** FGN62 US-LDALL TRUMP **** Trump surrenders at Georgia jail on charges he attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss Washington: Embattled Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results in an arrest that saw the first-ever mug shot of a former US president. 