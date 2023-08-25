Mumbai man who jumped parole while serving life sentence in murder case held in UP
A 35-year-old man who jumped parole three years ago while serving a life sentence in Yerwada jail in Pune was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.Acting on specific information, a team of Mumbai Crime Branchs Unit V held him from Mirzapur in the northern state, he said.The man is a resident of Jogeshwari East and was sentenced life imprisonment in February 2017 for a murder in 2011 under MIDC police limits.
A 35-year-old man who jumped parole three years ago while serving a life sentence in Yerwada jail in Pune was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.
Acting on specific information, a team of Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit V held him from Mirzapur in the northern state, he said.
''The man is a resident of Jogeshwari East and was sentenced life imprisonment in February 2017 for a murder in 2011 under MIDC police limits. In June 2020, he was released on parole and then did not return to prison. He was declared an absconder on August 4 last year,'' the official said.
