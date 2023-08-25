Left Menu

India showed its capability to world by hoisting tricolour on Moon: PM Modi to diaspora

PTI | Athens | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:37 IST
India showed its capability to world by hoisting tricolour on Moon: PM Modi to diaspora
  • Country:
  • Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India has shown its capability to the world by hoisting the tricolour on the Moon, asserting that its science and technology and innovation are creating a wave globally.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Greece, he also cited several development feats achieved by his government in the last nine years and emphasised that never before has so much investment been made in the infrastructure sector.

Over 25 lakh km-long optical fibre cable has been laid in India since 2014 which is, he noted, more than six times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. India has taken indigenous 5G technology to around 700 districts in record time, he said, drawing cheers from the audience.

The world's highest-altitude raid bridge and motorable road besides the biggest cricket stadium and the tallest statue are in India now, he said.

Top global bodies like the World Bank and the IMF are praising the Indian economy with leading companies vying with each other to invest in India, he said, asserting that the country's role is changing fast in the post-COVID-19 world order.

Referring to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface earlier this week, Modi said India has shown its capability to the world by hoisting the tricolour on the Moon.

The prime minister invoked ancient ties between the civilisations of India and Greece, and praised the roles of Sikh gurus in strengthening their relations, he said. His government had worked with dedication in commemorating events related to Sikhs, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023