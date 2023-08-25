Left Menu

Man drowns in Greater Noida pond, body found after over 12 hours

A 19-year-old man drowned in a pond in Greater Noida and his body was fished out after a search of more than 12 hours on Friday, officials said. The body was found around 9 am on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:38 IST
Man drowns in Greater Noida pond, body found after over 12 hours
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man drowned in a pond in Greater Noida and his body was fished out after a search of more than 12 hours on Friday, officials said. The young man had gone for a bath but accidentally drowned in the pond near Kheri Bhanauta village in Surajpur police area on Thursday evening, the officials said. ''A search operation was launched and along with local police, a team of SDRF was also roped in for the work. The body was found around 9 am on Friday,'' a police spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased blamed the local Greater Noida Authority for the incident, saying the depth of the pond had increased recently and sought compensation for the death. The authority officials said they will have the claims of the family inquired and take appropriate action. The police said they have not yet received any written complaint from the victim's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023