Man drowns in Greater Noida pond, body found after over 12 hours

A 19-year-old man drowned in a pond in Greater Noida and his body was fished out after a search of more than 12 hours on Friday, officials said. The young man had gone for a bath but accidentally drowned in the pond near Kheri Bhanauta village in Surajpur police area on Thursday evening, the officials said. ''A search operation was launched and along with local police, a team of SDRF was also roped in for the work. The body was found around 9 am on Friday,'' a police spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased blamed the local Greater Noida Authority for the incident, saying the depth of the pond had increased recently and sought compensation for the death. The authority officials said they will have the claims of the family inquired and take appropriate action. The police said they have not yet received any written complaint from the victim's family.

