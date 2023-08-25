Left Menu

PM Modi meets noted personalities in Greece

PTI | Athens | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:49 IST
PM Modi meets noted personalities in Greece
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held engaging interactions with prominent personalities from diverse fields during his maiden visit to Greece and discussed the possibilities of further popularising Indian culture in this country.

The prime minister met noted professors, a musician and head of a religious organisation.

''PM @narendramodi had an engaging exchange of views jointly with Professor Dimitrios Vassiliadis, Indologist and Sanskrit & Hindi professor at University of Athens, and Dr. Apostolos Michailidis, Assistant Professor at Department of Social Theology, University of Athens,'' the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X.

They briefed Modi on their work on Indian religions, philosophy and culture.

The discussions took place on the potential for deepening academic collaboration between Indian and Greek universities.

''PM @narendramodi met Greek researcher, musician and friend of India, Konstantinos Kalaitzis, in Athens. PM appreciated Mr. Kalaitzis affection for India and his passion for Indian music and dance. They discussed possibilities of further popularizing Indian culture in Greece,'' Bagchi said.

''PM @narendramodi met Guru Dayanidhi Das, head of The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Greece. PM recalled their meeting in 2019 in India. He was briefed on ISKCON's activities in Greece,'' he added.

Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

His daylong visit is the first by an Indian premier in 40 years.

Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023