Left Menu

3 cops injured in stone pelting by mob in Haryana's Nuh

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:50 IST
3 cops injured in stone pelting by mob in Haryana's Nuh
  • Country:
  • India

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured after a group of 30-40 people hurled stones at them when they were taking a Nuh violence suspect for questioning on Friday, police here said.

The incident took place when a team of three policemen led by sub-inspector Vineet went to village Singaar here, they said.

When the policemen were going to sit in the vehicle with the suspect, a group of 30-40 people started pelting stones at them, they said.

The injured policemen were admitted to the Punhana community health centre, police said.

Later, additional police force was called in and police nabbed nine persons, including five women, in connection with the incident, they said.

A case was registered at Bichhor police station, police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob on July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023