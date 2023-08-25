Punjab: Bathinda DSP held for graft

Left Menu

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday nabbed a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer, posted in Bathinda, while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.The VB also recovered an amount of Rs 1 lakh from the possession of his reader identified as Manpreet Singh, a head constable.A separate investigation is being conducted regarding this amount as it could also be bribe money, according to an official statement of the bureau.DSP Baljeet Singh Brar was arrested on the complaint of one Ravinder Singh, a resident of Maur Mandi.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday nabbed a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer, posted in Bathinda, while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The VB also recovered an amount of Rs 1 lakh from the possession of his reader identified as Manpreet Singh, a head constable.

A separate investigation is being conducted regarding this amount as it could also be bribe money, according to an official statement of the bureau.

DSP Baljeet Singh Brar was arrested on the complaint of one Ravinder Singh, a resident of Maur Mandi. In his complaint, Ravinder Singh said that a complaint was lodged against his son at the police station Balianwali.

He submitted an application at the district police chief office, Bathinda to prove his son's innocence. An inquiry was marked to DSP Brar.

The complainant alleged that he had also produced a video regarding his son's innocence but the accused demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe to give a clean chit to his son.

After a preliminary investigation, a team of the bureau arrested the DSP while accepting Rs 30,000 as a first instalment of the bribe from the complainant.

